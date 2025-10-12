Kharkiv RMA spent over UAH 260 million on rebuilding lyceum in Chuhuiv, which was damaged in 2022. On 12 October, building was destroyed again by Russian shelling. PHOTO

On the night of 12 October, Chuhuiv Lyceum No. 2 was damaged by Russian drones in Chuhuiv. The military administration of Kharkiv spent more than UAH 260 million to rebuild this educational institution, which was destroyed by Russian shelling in 2022.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Centre, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of 12 October, Russian invaders attacked Chuhuiv using four attack drones, previously of the Geranium-2 type. As a result of the attack, Chuhuiv Lyceum No. 2, which was in the last stage of reconstruction, was damaged.

"Tonight, the strikes in the city centre damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 10 private houses, 2 educational institutions and 1 administrative building. There are 5 injured, including a 12-year-old girl, all of whom have an acute stress reaction. Fortunately, there were no casualties - that's the main thing. Lyceum No. 2, which was built by the state and was supposed to be ready by the end of the year, was damaged the most," said Halina Minaeva, head of Chuhuiv City Council.

The lyceum was already damaged in 2022

The Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Centre reminded that in 2022, Chuhuiv Lyceum No. 2 was heavily damaged by Russian shelling. In 2023, the Department of Capital Construction of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration signed an agreement with the private enterprise Promtex Construction Company for the reconstruction of Chuhuiv Lyceum No. 2 worth UAH 235 million.

According to the KHACC, there were almost no savings during the bidding process. At the time, the centre also noted that prices for materials and equipment were inflated, sometimes several times.

Later, in the first agreement, the amount was reduced to UAH 180 million.

However, at the end of December 2023, the Department of Capital Construction agreed to increase the cost of repairs and signed another agreement with the contractor. This time, without an open tender. The money was planned to be spent on an improved facade and new requirements for protective shelters. Under this agreement, the contractor has already received UAH 64 million.

And in September 2025, Promtex received another contract for the repair of the same school worth UAH 14 million.

Thus, the total cost of restoring Lyceum No. 2 in Chuhuiv is more than UAH 260 million, according to the KHACC.

In addition, the investigators reminded that this is not an isolated case. Earlier, a lyceum in Staryi Saltiv was destroyed by Russian shelling, the cost of which was UAH 200 million.