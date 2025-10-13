Russian attack on Odesa region: large-scale fire and damaged infrastructure, one person injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia has attacked civilian facilities in Odesa region again. A fire engulfed more than 5,000 m² of warehouse space, with one casualty. Air defence forces shot down several drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"As a result of the attack, civilian objects were hit," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the strikes caused large-scale fires in warehouses storing textile products and sewing equipment covering an area of over 5,000 square metres. A car also burned down.

