Ukrainians rated country’s five presidents on ten-point scale, - survey

Ukrainians continue to highly appreciate Volodymyr Zelenskyy's activities. Despite a slight decline, his rating remains the highest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the monitoring "Ukrainian Society" wave 2025 by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy received the highest average rating among all Ukrainian presidents - 6.2 points on a ten-point scale.

In 2023, his performance was rated even higher - 7.8 points, which was a record for the entire observation period. For comparison, the highest ratings for previous presidents were 5.6 points for Viktor Yushchenko (2005), 5.1 points for Viktor Yanukovych (2010), and 4.7 points for Petro Poroshenko (2014).

