Ukraine advises Europe on how drone defense works – Kallas

Europe is learning from Ukraine how to build anti-drone systems. To counter Russian drones, allies need sensors, interception systems and funding to deploy them.

Censor.NET, citing Liga.net, reports that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said this at a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"We need sensors, anti-drone systems, interceptors. Clearly, to put this in place we also need funding. We can also work with Ukrainian industry. We need technological changes," she said.

The EU representative stressed that drones are far cheaper than missiles, so the European Union must find funding and strike deals with Ukraine to produce and supply them.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukrainian air-defense systems should be integrated into a common European and NATO security architecture. He added that, in light of Russia’s massive attacks on critical infrastructure, it is necessary to support the development of Ukrainian UAV production both domestically and in partnership with allies, because this is a matter of "shared security."

"The European Union now needs our combat experience on how to counter challenges like drone attacks. The EU may consider that it is not yet at war with Russia, but Russia is already conducting an unannounced hybrid war against Europe," he said.

Watch more: Government working to protect main roads in frontline areas with anti-drone nets – Svyrydenko. VIDEO