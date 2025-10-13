ENG
64% of Poles believe that United States will defend country in case of Russian attack - poll

63.8% of Polish citizens are convinced that in the event of armed aggression by Russia, the United States will provide military assistance to Warsaw.

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) for the publication Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, according to Censor.NET.

At the same time, 25.8% of respondents do not count on the support of the US military. Poles with right-wing political views (71.4%) and young people—over 70% in the two youngest age groups—have the greatest faith in the US's alliance commitments.

On the other hand, middle-aged people (33% negative responses), those who are actively interested in politics (34.5%), and voters of left-wing parties (31.3%) showed the least confidence in the US's willingness to intervene in the event of Russian aggression.

