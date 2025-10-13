EU approves new trade agreement with Ukraine instead of "trade visa-free regime"

On October 13, the member states of the European Union agreed on the terms of a new trade agreement with Ukraine, which will replace the so-called "trade visa-free regime," which expired in June 2025.

This was reported by the Council of the EU, according to Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

The new agreement continues the review of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between Ukraine and the EU (DCFTA), agreed by the European Commission and Ukraine on June 30, 2025. Its goal is to create a long-term and predictable trade framework within the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who chairs the EU Council, stressed that this decision confirms "unwavering and multifaceted support for Ukraine" after three years of Russian aggression. "We are helping Ukraine militarily and financially, but we must also support it through trade liberalization," he said.

According to Rasmussen, the abolition of customs duties will strengthen economic stability, promote trade, and deepen Ukraine's integration into the EU. The agreement stipulates that Ukraine's access to the EU market will depend on the gradual approximation of production standards to European ones, particularly with regard to animal welfare, pesticides, and veterinary drugs.

At the same time, restrictions will remain in place for sensitive sectors such as sugar, poultry meat, eggs, wheat, corn, and honey, while full liberalization will only apply to less sensitive goods such as milk and dairy products. A safeguard mechanism is also provided for, which can be activated in the event of market imbalance.

Following approval by the EU Council, the final decision will be taken by the Ukraine-EU Association Committee in trade configuration.