Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump on 17 October: We need to discuss some steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday, 17 October, in the United States.

The head of state said this at a briefing with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

"I will meet with President Trump in Washington this week. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to the president," Zelenskyy said.

He hopes to be able to come to Washington this Friday, 17 October.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss "Czech ammunition initiative" for Ukraine: there are other ideas too

"I have some other meetings that are also important to me. Some military companies that are important. I can't share details about them," the president said.

According to him, he also has meetings with senators and congressmen.

"The main topic is air defence. And by the way, I will also have a meeting with energy companies. It was necessary, it was a proposal from Mr President. I will have meetings with certain companies because there are certain needs that are needed now through various formats. The main topics are air defence and our long-range capabilities to put pressure on Russia," he added.

Earlier, the media reported that US President Donald Trump plans to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, 17 October.