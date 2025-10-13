Kallas on EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia: Debates ongoing, EU seeks to reach result by next week

Debates over the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia are still ongoing. The European Union is seeking to finalize it ahead of next week’s summit.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this during a joint press appearance with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"As for political support for Ukraine, the EU is working on the 19th sanctions package to increase pressure on Russia and force it to stop this war. Russia’s economy is already weak. We will keep weakening it with our sanctions so they stop financing the war," she said.

Kallas was also asked whether the EU is considering ways to overcome obstruction of the new package by certain member states.

"This is already the 19th sanctions package, and each time we face certain difficulties, because we are 27 member states—27 different democracies," she said.

According to the top diplomat, debates are ongoing, and the EU is trying to reach an outcome before the European Council meeting scheduled for October 23.

"Even if we cannot reach a result next week, the work will continue, and I am confident that in the end we will have an outcome and a decision," she stated.

