Petition to revoke Odesa Mayor Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship appears on president’s website

A petition titled "On terminating the Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov" has been registered on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The authors are appealing to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider revoking the citizenship of the current mayor of Odesa.

"Open sources have repeatedly published investigative reports containing information about Hennadii Trukhanov holding a Russian passport and tax identification number. These facts indicate that he has dual citizenship, which contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine," the petition reads.

The authors stress that during the full-scale war with Russia, such a situation poses national security risks and undermines public trust in local authorities.

The petition also notes that Trukhanov’s public statements and his defense of monuments with Russian imperial symbols further confirm the threats he may pose to the state.

"We ask for an investigation into the alleged dual citizenship of Hennadii Trukhanov and, if confirmed, for legal mechanisms to be applied. A person holding citizenship of an aggressor state cannot hold elected office in Ukraine," the appeal states.

The authors also recalled the tragedy in Odesa on September 30, 2025, when several people died due to bad weather and the authorities’ failure to properly inform residents — an incident they believe further deepened public distrust of the mayor.

