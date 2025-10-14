After shelling of Kharkiv, power outages reported in Belgorod and Kursk, Russia

On the evening of 13 October, power was cut off in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk. This happened shortly after another Russian attack on Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, reported on the power outage in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

"The Russians struck Kharkiv, energy facilities and hospitals. Now Belgorod and Kursk regions are left without electricity," he said.

Local Russian public sources confirm that there are large-scale power outages in the two regions.

The Russians attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on the night of 14 October.

As a result of the strike with guided aerial bombs, six civilians are known to have been injured - four people were wounded by glass shards, and two others suffered acute stress reactions.

The attack also damaged windows in a medical facility where patients were present at the time of the strike. All 57 people were transferred to another hospital. They were examined by doctors to rule out additional injuries.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that all necessary assistance is being provided to those affected by the Russian attack.

