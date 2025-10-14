Court has chosen preventive measure for former Irpin mayor Markushyn: bail set at 300,000 UAH

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for the former mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, in the form of bail set at 300,000 hryvnias.

Markushin announced this on Facebook on 13 October.

"The judge ruled to set bail at 300,000 hryvnias, while the prosecutor requested a higher amount. However, there is still a long way to go before a final decision is reached," he noted.

The case was initiated due to the possible illegal alienation of municipal property. According to the investigation, in 2019, Markushyn, as deputy mayor of Irpin, organised the seizure of a municipal land plot and a boiler room building in the central part of the city for the benefit of his assistant.

Markushyn himself called the proceedings "another ordered case" from developers who, according to him, are trying to prevent his return to power.

What preceded it?

As previously reported, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn was notified of suspicion of illegally crossing the border, and the official called the case a "political hit job."

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Markushyn in custody until 22 March 2025 and suspended the mayor of Irpin from his duties for the duration of the investigation.

