Lukashenko: War must stop now, otherwise Ukraine will "disappear" as an independent sovereign state

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claims he is ready for a "big deal" with the US, while the US allegedly sees Belarus' role in the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this at a meeting on October 14, as quoted by BelTA and reported by Censor.NET.

"Our policy on restoring relations with the US must be based solely on Belarusian interests... We will wait for their proposal for a big deal. We are ready to conclude a big deal with them," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko demanded "equal terms" for negotiations: "I consider Donald Trump's proposals in this regard to be entirely reasonable. However, our interests must also be taken into account."

The Belarusian dictator also commented on US policy regarding peace in Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine should exist as a sovereign, independent, and peaceful state and "not create any problems or threats for anyone."

"We are in favor of stopping the war now. Otherwise, this independent (Ukraine - ed.) sovereign state will disappear... If the Americans want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and see some small role for us there, we are ready to participate. We have stated our position - peace and only peace," Lukashenko added.

Lukashenko also spoke about his recent meetings with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin:

"No Tomahawks will resolve the issue! This will escalate the situation to nuclear war. Donald Trump probably understands this better than anyone else, as he is in no hurry to give up this deadly weapon and allow strikes deep into Russia, as President Zelensky hopes."