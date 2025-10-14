Businessman who has lived in Ukraine for more than 20 years may become prime minister in Moldova

Photo: Source

Moldova is considering the candidacy of 61-year-old businessman Alexandru Munteanu for the position of prime minister.

According to Censor.NET, he lived in Ukraine for over 20 years, where he was involved in the investment business.

This was announced by Igor Grosu, leader of the Action and Solidarity Party. He explained that the party would nominate Munteanu for the position of prime minister after the Constitutional Court approves the deputies and the first session of the new parliament takes place.

Grosu emphasized that Moldova needs experienced people who will help the country develop its economy and move towards the European Union.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi: "I do not create headquarters or parties and have no ties to any political force"

Munteanu is the founder of investment company 4i Capital Partners, which operates in Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova.

In 2018, he ran for election to the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and introduced himself as "an American of Moldovan origin who has lived in Ukraine for 20 years."

As a reminder, on September 28, Moldova held parliamentary elections under new rules. President Maia Sandu's Action and Solidarity Party won more than half of the votes and a majority in parliament.

Russia attempted to influence the results of the elections in Moldova.