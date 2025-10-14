Enemy launches 59 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 153 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

As of 10:00 p.m. on 14 October, 154 combat engagements had taken place along the frontline.

Today, the enemy launched one missile strike and 62 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 129 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 3,535 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,929 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements with Russian forces were recorded. The enemy conducted four airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 131 attacks, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 16 attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne and Kutkivka, as well as toward Kolodiazne and Bologivka.

The aggressor attempted seven assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk direction, near the village of Pishchane and toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks today. The enemy attempted to advance toward Drobysheve and near the settlements of Serednie and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy assaults as Russian units tried to push forward near Yampil, Pereizne, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place near Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy attacks toward Kostiantynivka and Berestok, as well as near Shcherbynivka, Pleschiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor launched 59 attacks throughout the day on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhietske, Dachne, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, and Filiia, as well as toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in the Pokrovsk direction alone the enemy lost 153 soldiers killed and wounded today. Ukrainian forces destroyed six vehicles and five UAVs, and struck two drone control points and four artillery guns.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 17 enemy assaults near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Verbove, Maliivka, Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka, and toward Krasnohirske. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces launched five assaults near Stepove, Plavni, and Stepnohirsk. The settlement of Novoandriivka came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy aircraft fired unguided aerial rockets at the village of Olhivka.

