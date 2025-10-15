Emergency power cuts being implemented in four regions, - DTEK (updated)

On the morning of 15 October 2025, emergency power outages will be introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK's press centre.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power outages. At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

In case of changes, DTEK promises to promptly inform the residents of the region.

As reported, Dnipropetrovska oblast came under a massive attack at night. A 19-year-old boy was wounded there. There are fires in Pavlohrad and Kamianske, and there is damage to enterprises.

Updated information

It later became known that, on the orders of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency power cuts were partially implemented in the Cherkasy region from 7:35 a.m. on 15 October.

According to "Poltavaoblenergo" JSC, on 15 October 2025, starting at 7:34 a.m., emergency power outages (EPO) were implemented in the Poltava region.

"The reason for the measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. The electricity distribution service will be restored after the emergency situation has been resolved and the relevant commands have been received from NEC 'UKRENERGO'," the company explained.

According to JSC "Kirovohradoblenergo", emergency power cut schedules are also being implemented in the region.