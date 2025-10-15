Massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 19-year-old man wounded. Fires in Pavlohrad and Kamianske, damage to enterprises. PHOTO

On the night of 15 October 2025, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. According to the Air Command, the defenders of the sky shot down 37 of them. There were also hits.

This was reported on a telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Command Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, fires broke out in Pavlohrad, Kamianske and Slavhorod community of Synelnykivskyi district. The energy infrastructure was damaged. In addition, there is destruction on the territory of transport and industrial enterprises.

"A 19-year-old boy was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition," the statement said.







According to the RMA, attacks continued in Nikopol district - the district centre, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities. The aggressor used FPV drones and :Grad" MLRS.

The enemy fired at Mezhivska community in Synelnykivskyi district with an FPV drone. A private house caught fire.

According to the updated information, yesterday afternoon, due to the attack by the KABs, the infrastructure in the Pokrovska community was damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Dnipropetrovska oblast was under attack by drones - explosions were heard in Pavlohrad and Kamianske.

