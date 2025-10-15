Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack — explosions in Pavlohrad and Kamianske

Dnipropetrovsk region is under massive attack by Russian drones. On the night of Wednesday, 15 October, the occupiers launched dozens of drones on Pavlohrad and Kamianske.

According to Censor.NET, powerful explosions were heard in the cities, followed by fires.

Local residents say that the drones attacked in waves. Power outages were recorded in Pavlohrad.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, groups of strike drones were moving towards the city — there were several dozen of them.

In Kamianske, electricity and water were cut off during the drone attack.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Earlier, we reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the night of 15 October.

