Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: hits in Pavlohrad and Synelnykivskyi district, enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 30 July 2025, the enemy directed drones at the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the Air Force Command, 24 drones were shot down by air defence forces, but there were also hits.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there were hits in Pavlohrad. A 70-year-old man was injured. A transport company was damaged. Several fires broke out.

The aggressor also hit Synelnykivkyi district with "Shaheds" - Mykolaivka and Pokrovsk communities. With FPV drones - in Mezhivska.

A woman was injured. There were fires. Agricultural and private enterprises were damaged. About 20 cattle were killed. Five cars were destroyed," the statement said.

According to the RMA, attacks continued in the Nikopol district. The enemy used drones and artillery. They hit the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night: there was hit, man wounded













"According to the updated information, a private house and an outbuilding burned down yesterday afternoon as a result of an FPV drone attack on Nikopol," added Lysak.