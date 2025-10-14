Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was killed, houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

On 14 October, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrove and Pokrovske communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire .

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Pavlohrad.

Infrastructure in Pavlohrad was damaged as a result of the attack.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Nikopol district

The aggressor attacked with FPV drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities.

Unfortunately, a woman was killed. 6 private houses, several household and outbuildings, and 3 greenhouses were damaged.









Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit the Pokrovske community with a GAB. A gas pipeline was damaged.

The Russian army also sent a UAV to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The defenders of the sky destroyed 3 air targets, the military said.

See more: Occupiers killed 75-year-old woman with FPV drone, and two more police officers were wounded as result of enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS