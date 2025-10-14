Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was killed, houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS
On 14 October, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrove and Pokrovske communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire .
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
Pavlohrad.
Infrastructure in Pavlohrad was damaged as a result of the attack.
Nikopol district
The aggressor attacked with FPV drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities.
Unfortunately, a woman was killed. 6 private houses, several household and outbuildings, and 3 greenhouses were damaged.
Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit the Pokrovske community with a GAB. A gas pipeline was damaged.
The Russian army also sent a UAV to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The defenders of the sky destroyed 3 air targets, the military said.
