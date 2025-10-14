ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was killed, houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

On 14 October, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrove and Pokrovske communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire .

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Pavlohrad.

Infrastructure in Pavlohrad was damaged as a result of the attack.

Nikopol district

The aggressor attacked with FPV drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities.

Unfortunately, a woman was killed. 6 private houses, several household and outbuildings, and 3 greenhouses were damaged.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad and Nikopol region: homes destroyed, gas pipeline damaged
Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit the Pokrovske community with a GAB. A gas pipeline was damaged.

The Russian army also sent a UAV to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The defenders of the sky destroyed 3 air targets, the military said.

