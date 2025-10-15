Finland to join PURL initiative to purchase US weapons to support Ukraine, - Defense Minister Häkkinen

Finland has decided to join the international PURL initiative, which involves purchasing weapons from the United States for subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

This was stated by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkänänen, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, in the coming weeks, the Finnish side will work out the details of its contribution to the project. Hykkänen stressed that Ukraine's defense largely depends on military supplies from the US, and now financing this support should become a shared European responsibility.

"Finland will assume its share of responsibility. And we expect the same from other European countries. Continuing this support for Ukraine is particularly important for Europe and the countries on the front line," said the Minister of Defense.

