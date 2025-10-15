NATO defense ministers won’t discuss giving Ukraine longer-range missiles at today’s meeting - Rutte

At the meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 15, no decisions are planned regarding the supply of longer-range missiles to Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before the start of the meeting, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"For me, as Secretary General, the task is to ensure the strongest possible support for Ukraine, and we are truly proud that as a collective Alliance we are able to ensure that Ukraine remains in the fight for as long as possible," Rutte said, while noting that the issue of providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons would not be discussed at today's meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"This issue is not on today's agenda," he added.

