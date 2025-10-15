Lithuania ready to allocate $30 million for PURL initiative – Defense Minister Šakalienė

Lithuania is ready to allocate $30 million for the PURL initiative, under which European countries transfer U.S. NATO weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated by Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Lithuania is ready to provide 30 million dollars for PURL. We can transfer this money today if needed, and we sincerely hope that the next package will be formed as soon as possible," she said.

Šakalienė also commented on the possibility of transferring U.S. missiles to Ukraine. According to her, Russia has long created "strategic dilemmas" for its allies — that was its weapon against the West. Now, she added, it is time to create strategic dilemmas for Moscow.

"A strategic dilemma is not about a bigger or smaller retaliation — it’s about more or less pain. And until Russia feels that pain, until it feels the consequences of its aggressive war, it will continue to expand its military power," the minister explained.

She also noted that Russia’s economy is facing multiple challenges. The share of the federal budget allocated to military needs would be unacceptable for any normal democratic country, yet Russia still benefits from cash flows coming through third countries that help sustain its war effort.

"Therefore, secondary sanctions really need to be comprehensive," Šakalienė concluded.

