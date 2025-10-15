Ukraine will receive all promised F-16s from Belgium after pilots are trained and technical procedures are completed, - Belgian Ministry of Defense

The promised transfer of F-16 aircraft from Belgium to Ukraine will take place after the pilots have been trained and all technical procedures have been completed.

This was stated by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken during a conversation with journalists at NATO headquarters, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Franken responded to questions about the transfer of the promised F-16s to Ukraine against the backdrop of Belgium receiving aircraft of a different modification—F-35 fighter jets.

"The F-16s will indeed arrive in your country, but we have not yet confirmed their readiness for use. Training is required, and it takes a month. Therefore, when the aircraft arrive, it does not mean that they will immediately be sent to Ukraine. However, all the F-16s that we promised will be in your country. There is no doubt about that," assured the Belgian Minister of Defense.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine would receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium as early as 2026.

Read more: Ukraine to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium in 2026 – Defense Express