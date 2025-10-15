We shouldn’t take Russia too seriously – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte downplayed Russia’s military strength, urging Alliance members not to overestimate Moscow’s capabilities and intentions.

He said this at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Clash Report cited by Censor.NET reports.

"We shouldn’t take the Russians too seriously," the NATO chief warned, adding that allies must not "overstate Russia’s capabilities."

"We know their fighter pilots are famous for not knowing how to operate those aircraft properly, and their captains don’t know how to drop anchor, judging by all the things they leave on the seabed," Rutte said.

At the same time, he praised NATO’s military and economic power.

However, Rutte acknowledged that recent drone incursions near the Alliance’s borders were "reckless and unacceptable," noting that the bloc must be prepared in case Moscow decides to take action against it.

