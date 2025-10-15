Destruction of enemy S-400 air defence radar station by American GMLRS guided rocket. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers hit the radar station of the enemy's S-400 air defence system with an American GMLRS guided missile.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat performance was posted on social media.
"Operators of the Shark UAV from the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade are correcting a GMLRS strike on the Russian 91N6 radar from the S-400 air defence system," the commentary to the video reads.
