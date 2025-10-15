Expanding PURL initiative for US arms purchases for Ukraine is an incredible signal to world - Hegseth

The increase in the number of participants in the PURL initiative for the purchase of weapons from the United States for Ukraine is a powerful signal to the whole world.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth", this was stated by the Secretary of Defense of the United States Pete Hagseth before the start of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels.

The United States considers the expansion of the PURL initiative (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) to be an incredible signal to the whole world.

"Even more commitments announced today within the framework of the PURL initiative can become an incredible signal to the world about our commitment (to the common cause. - Ed.)", Hagseth noted.

He emphasized that he appreciates the decision of each country "that today demonstrated its readiness to make its contribution (to PURL - Ed.)".

"Allies often emphasize that Ukraine's security is synonymous with Europe's security. So now is the time for all NATO countries to turn words into action: in the form of investments in PURL. There can be no 'free riders' at this table," Hagseth stressed.

He also recalled that NATO allies have already provided Ukraine with "over $2 billion under NATO's PURL security assistance initiative, launched in August."

