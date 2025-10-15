Zelenskyy: Upcoming meeting with Trump in U.S. could bring war’s end closer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for his October 17 meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war closer.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already done its "homework" by preparing the military and economic parts of the agenda.

"The agenda of our meeting with the President of the United States is very substantial, and I thank everyone who is helping. This could truly bring the end of the war closer," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that the United States has the capacity for "global influence," while Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that other countries of the world stand by its side in this effort.

Currently in the United States are Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, other government officials, and Ukraine’s ambassador Olha Stefanishyna.

