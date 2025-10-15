UK not joining U.S. weapons funding program for Ukraine yet – Healey

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that London is analysing the possibility of joining the PURL mechanism, which funds the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

Healey made the statement after the 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) in Brussels, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"PURL is just one of the ways in which Ukraine’s strongest allies are helping to meet its military needs. We are carefully studying this program," the British minister noted.

At the same time, Healey emphasized that this year the United Kingdom is spending more on military assistance to Ukraine than ever before.

"We are meeting the needs that Ukraine has communicated to us. And in many cases, we are doing and funding what only the United Kingdom does," he added.

When asked by journalists whether the country plans to join the PURL program, the Defence Secretary reiterated that London is exploring the potential for participation but is currently focused on implementing the largest military aid program to Ukraine in its history.

