Detained soldiers in Ternopil region may be servicemembers of 3rd Assault: brigade responds

The 3rd Assault Brigade has commented on reports that law enforcement officers detained a group of soldiers in Ternopil region who allegedly belong to the brigade and are suspected of involvement in the abduction and assault of civilians.

This was stated in the brigade's official post on social media

The statement said the unit is aware of the National Police’s announcement regarding the detention of several individuals in Ternopil region who are reportedly members of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

The brigade emphasized that it remains open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and expects an objective investigation into the circumstances mentioned in the National Police’s statement.

"The 3rd Assault Brigade is one of the military units with the lowest crime rate among service members. The brigade condemns violence against civilians and will assist in ensuring that anyone who committed unlawful actions is held accountable," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on October 15, the National Police reported that servicemen in Ternopil region had unlawfully detained people, subjected them to physical violence, tortured them, extorted money, and seized their property.

According to investigators, the suspects took the victims outside the city, beat them, and demanded money or valuables. Police said the attackers abused individuals who had been severely wounded in the war and were undergoing rehabilitation.

Investigators have charged seven suspects under Article 127, Part 2 (torture), Article 146, Part 2 (unlawful imprisonment or abduction), Article 187, Part 4 (robbery), and Article 289, Part 2 (unlawful seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

