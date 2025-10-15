Group of military personnel who tortured people and demanded money were detained in Ternopil region - National Police. PHOTOS

Police in the Ternopil region have detained a group of servicemen involved in a series of violent and property crimes.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the press service of the National Police, the offenders illegally deprived people of their liberty, tortured, beat, and took away property.

Thus, the suspects took away a KIA car from a 27-year-old resident of Ternopil and used it for their own purposes. The police found the vehicle in the Kyiv region.

Also, one of the active servicemen, who was undergoing treatment, was shot by the attackers on the street, forced into a minibus, and taken in an unknown direction. He was beaten, threatened with weapons, and demanded 50,000 hryvnias for his release.

Another resident of Ternopil was forced into a minibus with tear gas and taken out of town. There, he was stripped naked, doused with a flammable substance, and forced to run in front of the vehicle. He was subsequently beaten and held in inhumane conditions for three days.

See more: In Kyiv, man stabbed passerby for refusing to give him cigarette: while fleeing, attacker broke his leg. PHOTOS





Another crime was documented in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. There, the military stopped the victim's car, forced the man into their own vehicle, and stole his car. They intimidated their victims and threatened them with physical violence if they went to the police.

Ternopil police officers, members of a special police company, with the support of colleagues from KORD special forces from four regions of Ukraine, carried out a large-scale special operation to stop the criminal activities of the military. Law enforcement officers conducted a series of authorised searches in Ternopil, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Six people were detained in accordance with the procedure.





Read more: Ternopil TCR to involve combat units in mobilisation processes





Police investigators have now served seven suspects with notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or abduction), Part 4 of Article 187 (robbery), and Part 2 of Article 289 (illegal seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel