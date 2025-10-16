Rada preparing to extend martial law and mobilisation for another 90 days, - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing to extend martial law and general mobilisation again on 21 October.

According to him, the parliament plans to extend martial law and mobilisation for another 90 days - from 5 November 2025 to February 2026 - for the 17th time.

Zhelezniak clarified that on 20 October, the Verkhovna Rada would receive bills to approve the relevant decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, earlier, the Rada postponed local elections until the end of martial law.

