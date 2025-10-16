Russia launched missile strike on Ukraine: explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Izium and Poltava region

On the morning of 16 October, a large-scale air alert was announced across Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia, which is a carrier of hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Suspilne.

At 05:21 a.m., a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.

"ATTENTION! There is a missile threat all over Ukraine! A MiG-31K has been spotted taking off," the Air Force said.

According to "Suspilne" correspondents, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Izium and Poltava.

The Air Force reported high-speed targets in the direction of Pavlohrad and Dnipro. Missiles were also reported heading towards Poltava region.

At 06:21 a.m., the Air Force again reported the MiG-31K taking off.

