Russia preparing new phase of aggression against Europe, - Finnish Defence Minister Häkkänen

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that Moscow is preparing for new aggression and that its military threat to Europe will continue after the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, the minister made this statement during a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council in Brussels on 15 October.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The minister stressed that the modernisation of Russian troops and the strengthening of the contingent near European borders confirm these intentions.

In addition, in the coming days, the government in Helsinki will announce a new package of military aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Details have not yet been disclosed, but Finland had previously provided Ukraine with air defence systems, ammunition, artillery and armoured vehicles.

Häkkänen also announced that Finland will join the PURL (US Joint Procurement Platform for Ukraine) programme, which allows allies to coordinate purchases of American weapons for subsequent transfer to Kyiv.

Read more: Russia will not call battle, Europe must prepare now - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds