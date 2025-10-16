Gas production facilities in Poltava region suspended due to Russian attack, - DTEK (updated)
Russian invaders have attacked gas production facilities in Poltava region.
This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET informs.
"At night, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz with drones and missiles.
As a result of the attack, the operation of gas production facilities in Poltava region was suspended," the company said.
Acting Head of the RMA Kohut said that oil and gas industry facilities were damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits.
Due to the attack, 6,450 consumers in six settlements were left without gas supply.
As a reminder, on the morning of 16 October, explosions were reported in Poltava region.
