1 618 17
Emergency power outages reintroduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
The DTEK press service reported this, Censor.NET writes.
The emergency outages were implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo.
As a reminder, emergency power cuts were also introduced in the capital and the region on October 15. They were subsequently lifted.
On October 16, power supply was cut to customers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and several other regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password