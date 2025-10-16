Drones hit Lukoil oil refinery in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. PHOTOS
On October 16, drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The distance to the Ukrainian border is about 800 kilometers.
The report comes from ASTRA, Censor.NET writes.
Local residents reported a fire at the refinery in community chats, claiming that the blaze has already been extinguished.
In the morning of October 16, a drone threat alert was issued in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The "Carpet" plan was in effect at Nizhny Novgorod Airport for about three hours.
Local authorities have not commented on the attack.
The Ukrainian project CyberBoroshno geolocated the available photos and concluded that the facility hit was the L-24/300 gasoline hydrorefining unit, which can process 24 tonnes of fuel per hour - over 200,000 tonnes per year.
