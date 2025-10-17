Since beginning of year, 45 military-industrial complex and fuel and energy complex facilities of Russian Federation have been hit - Syrskyi

The total production of fuels and lubricants in Russia decreased by almost 25%.

The corresponding statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was published by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the Russian occupiers in all directions, inflicting effective fire damage on them, destroying manpower and equipment. Despite the fact that the situation in the areas of combat operations remains difficult, the enemy does not fully possess the strategic initiative. At the cost of huge losses, the enemy has made minor advances in certain sections of the front," he noted.

Russian Federation losses

In September alone, the Russian occupiers lost almost 29,000 soldiers. 70 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, over 1,050 artillery systems, 6 multiple launch rocket systems, and other equipment were destroyed or damaged.

2,060 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

Counter-offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The Kremlin's plans to seize important areas of the terrain and settlements are not being implemented, and therefore are constantly being revised and postponed. We can state that the Ukrainian soldiers have stopped the enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign and continue to destroy the Kremlin's further plans, using asymmetric measures to neutralize the enemy's superiority in personnel and weapons.

We are using effective active defense measures, during which the Defense Forces are conducting counteroffensive operations in certain areas. Our units are also successfully implementing assault operations to restore lost positions. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers continue to squeeze the Russian invaders out of the territory of the Sumy region. Our active actions are continuing in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region. We have had some success in restoring control over the territory in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There are other sections of the front where the enemy has no gains," the commander-in-chief noted.

Strikes on Russia

Also, according to Syrskyi, deep strikes are being carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"So, within the framework of Deep Strike, military targets, logistics and the energy complex of the aggressor country are being destroyed. The result of this work is becoming increasingly tangible for the Russian army and economy. Since the beginning of the year, 45 facilities of the fuel and energy and military-industrial complex of Russia have been successfully hit by fire.

As a result, the total production of fuels and lubricants in the Russian Federation has decreased by almost 25%. Every day, the aggressor country loses more than 46 million US dollars from the decrease in oil product exports. The destruction of the enemy's rear resources significantly complicates its ability to conduct active combat operations," he said.

Syrsky also commented on the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

"We also have positive signals regarding the provision of new military assistance packages from our allies. In particular, the supply of high-precision weapons, such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and other modern systems, is being discussed. Their use will significantly strengthen the coercion of the Russian aggressor to end the war and establish a just peace," he concluded.

