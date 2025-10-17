ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Enemy attacked Ukraine with 70 strike UAVs. Air defence forces eliminated 35, - Air Force

On the night of 17 October, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 70 strike UAVs, including 50 "shaheds". Air defence forces shot down 35 drones, with 31 UAVs recorded as hitting 10 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 35 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

Thirty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at two locations.

The Air Force emphasised that the enemy attack is ongoing. There are several UAVs in the airspace.

