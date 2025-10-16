Russia launched 320 UAVs and 37 missiles at Ukraine: main target is energy - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops fired 37 missiles and 320 UAVs of various types at Ukraine. The main target of the Russians is the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

What did the Russian troops release into Ukraine?

320 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, about 200 of them - "Shaheds";

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhals" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan region - RF;

26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Kursk, Voronezh regions - RF);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov. - RF);

7 Kh-59 guided aviation missiles.

The result of the air defense work

Air defense forces neutralized 288 targets:

283 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types);

5 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

As of 10:00 a.m., it is known that 18 missiles were lost in the airspace, the information is currently being clarified.

Direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations and the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 2 locations. The main direction of the strike is the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

The attack is currently ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel