Russians advanced in Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced near Novoivanivka, Malynivka and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Novoivanivka (Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region), Malynivka (Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region) and Poltavka (Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.
