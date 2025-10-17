Kremlin does not know how Putin will get to his meeting with Trump in Budapest: "So far, of course, it is unclear"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is currently unknown how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will go to a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

When asked for clarification on the logistics, Peskov said: "So far, of course, it is unclear. For now, the presidents are willing to hold such a meeting. There are still many questions."

He added that the negotiating teams and other organisational details need to be determined. "Everything will be done in stages. But the presidents' will is there, it has been recorded," Peskov stressed.

As reported, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump's words about a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within two weeks reflect the parties' common understanding of the need not to postpone negotiations.