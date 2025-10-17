Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary: We’ll stay in touch with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has answered whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

He said this during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"We will stay in touch with Zelenskyy... These two leaders don't like each other, we want to make it comfortable for all parties," Trump said in response to a question.

The head of the White House also explained his choice of venue for the meeting with Putin by saying that he likes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"He’s a leader we like. We like Viktor Orbán. He likes him, I like him. It’s a safe country. He’s done a very good job. He’s been a very good leader in terms of managing his country. He doesn’t have many of the problems that other countries have. So we decided we’ll be with Viktor Orbán, and I think he’ll be a very good host," Trump said.

