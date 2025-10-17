Preparations for Putin–Trump meeting in Budapest "in full swing," says Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the planned meeting between the Kremlin leader and U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest.

"I spoke with the President of Russia. Preparations are in full swing!" the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

According to the Kremlin, the call was initiated by the Hungarian side.

"Orban expressed his readiness to provide conditions in Budapest for organizing a possible Russian-American summit," Russian media reported.

Putin also told Orban about his recent phone conversation with Trump.

The Kremlin leader informed the Hungarian prime minister that he plans to discuss with Trump an "algorithm of further actions" to seek ways toward a peaceful settlement of the war Russia unleashed against Ukraine.

Background

On October 16, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, after which he announced plans for a new meeting with him in Budapest.

The U.S. president also said that the talks with Russia — expected to take place within two weeks and to cover, among other issues, Ukraine — would involve Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following this, Orban said he had also spoken with Trump and announced an upcoming conversation with Putin. He stated that Hungary is ready to host the meeting between the two leaders and that preparations for the summit are already underway.

