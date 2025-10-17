Zelenskyy was surprised by Trump’s statement about meeting with Putin in Hungary - Axios

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is surprised by US President Donald Trump's statement about preparing for a meeting with dictator Putin in Hungary.

The Ukrainian leader, who arrived in Washington, has been very optimistic in recent days about his planned meeting with Trump and the president's readiness to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles.

"But shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base, the Ukrainian president and his team were surprised by Trump's statement that he had spoken with Vladimir Putin and agreed to meet with him in Hungary - the least friendly country to Ukraine in the European Union," the publication writes.

Axios notes that even if Trump agrees to supply Ukraine with Tomahawks, it is unclear how many missiles the US will be able to allocate from its reserves

There are also very few Typhon systems that Ukraine needs to launch Tomahawks.

"American and Ukrainian military experts also believe that the United States will most likely provide older Tomahawk models that can be intercepted by Russian air defenses. But Zelenskyy argued that the mere presence of the missiles would be a powerful trump card in negotiations with Putin, who would have to come to terms with the idea that Moscow is within Ukraine's reach," the authors note.

On October 16, 2025, Trump spoke with the Russian dictator.

Putin told Trump that the Tomahawks would not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

