Zelenskyy offers Trump Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawk missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered U.S. President Donald Trump thousands of Ukrainian-made drones in exchange for permission to use Tomahawk cruise missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelensky made the proposal to journalists during his meeting with Trump at the White House.

Thus, Zelenskyy outlined a potential deal under which Ukraine would provide the United States with thousands of drones if granted permission to deploy American Tomahawk missiles.

According to him, Russia’s war against Ukraine is "another technological war," where Tomahawks could be used in combination with "thousands of drones."

"That’s why we need Tomahawks. But the United States has very powerful manufacturing, and the United States has Tomahawks and other missiles, very powerful missiles. But they can also have our thousands of drones. That’s where we can cooperate, where we can strengthen American production. We have a big offer regarding our drones," he emphasized.

When asked by a reporter whether the U.S. president was interested in such a deal, Trump agreed, noting that Ukraine produces "very high-quality" drones.

"Yes, we would be interested. We have a lot of drones right now. We manufacture our own drones, but we also buy drones from others. And they (Ukraine - ed.) make very high-quality drones," Trump said.

