India will no longer buy Russian oil and Hungary in difficult position as it has single pipeline – Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that India will stop purchasing Russian oil.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made the statement during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.

"India will no longer buy Russian oil. They have already reduced volumes and practically stopped. They are backing off. They used to buy about 38% of their oil from Russia, but they won’t do it anymore," the White House chief said.

Trump also mentioned Hungary, which continues to purchase Russian oil.

"Hungary is in a difficult position because it has a single pipeline that has existed for many, many years. And it has no access to the sea... It’s very hard for them to get oil. I understand that," the US leader added.

