Russia strikes power plant in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region: 17,000 subscribers lose power

Russia strikes Chernihiv region, 17 thousand subscribers left without electricity

At night, on October 18, 2025, the Rashists targeted an energy facility in the Koryukiv district of Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the "Chernihivoblenergo".

Is there a power outage?

As noted, about 17 thousand subscribers were left without electricity.

"Energy workers are currently working on restoration!",  the message says.

When the power supply will be restored - it is not specified at the moment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia has changed the tactics of strikes on the energy sector - now they are striking distribution substations with drones.

