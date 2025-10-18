Starmer suggested US cooperate on peace plan for Ukraine modeled after Trump’s plan for Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested that the United States develop a peace plan for Ukraine based on Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip.

The publication notes that the proposal was voiced during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on Friday. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte added that an urgent repeat telephone conversation between European national security advisers is planned over the weekend.

President Zelenskyy said that the key topics of his talks with European leaders after the meeting at the White House were security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of a "Coalition of the Willing".

At the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States at the White House, the main attention was paid to means of pressure on Russia to achieve peace.

What is known about Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip?

Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, known as the "20-point plan", was announced on September 29, 2025, following talks in Sharm el-Sheikh between Israel and Hamas. The plan aims to end the war, demilitarize Gaza, rebuild infrastructure, and establish an interim government under international supervision.

The main steps of the plan are:

Immediate ceasefire;

Demilitarization of Gaza;

International Stabilization Force (ISF);

Interim administration;

Infrastructure reconstruction.

Meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, October 17, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US President Trump held a meeting at the White House. According to media reports, the Ukrainian president brought maps showing the vulnerabilities of the Russian defense-industrial complex to the meeting with the head of the White House.

The talks between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States lasted longer than planned.

After the meeting with the American leader, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with European leaders.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy confirmed that during the meeting with Trump, he discussed the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, the leaders decided that they would not talk publicly about long-range missiles for now: the US does not want escalation.

After the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump, in turn, stated that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where we are."