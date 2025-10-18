Economic pressure will force Russia to the negotiating table - Stubb

The depletion of Russia's resources and economic pressure on the aggressor country may force Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The state of the Russian economy

Stubb pointed out that Russia's economy is in a difficult situation: the country's reserves are depleted, economic growth is approaching zero, and inflation is reaching 10-20%.

In his opinion, economic leverage should be used to force Moscow to the negotiating table. He proposes transferring frozen Russian assets worth €200 billion to Ukraine in the form of a loan, which will remain with Ukraine if Russia does not pay compensation after peace talks.

Cessation of oil and gas exports

The Finnish leader also called for an end to Russian oil and gas exports to Europe. According to him, countries that continue to buy Russian energy resources may face sanctions.

Stubb emphasized that "all of Putin's strategic plans have failed." Russia was unable to capture Ukraine, divide Europe, or weaken NATO. Instead, the Alliance gained two new members—Finland and Sweden.

He assured that the European Coalition of the Willing is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, providing key assistance in the air, at sea, and in intelligence. At the same time, he acknowledged that this requires US assistance, especially in matters of air defense, intelligence, and operations.