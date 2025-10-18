US patience with Russia’s war against Ukraine is running out, - White House

The US President continues to work to achieve peace, but Americans' patience with Russia's war against Ukraine is "running out".

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Levitt reminded that Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 17 October, and before that he had a long conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The US President told both sides of this war that it has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people have been killed. And the United States is getting very tired of this war," the White House spokeswoman said.

The official said that Russia and Ukraine should recognise "the realities on the ground" and "reach a peace agreement".

"Because the patience of President Trump, as well as the American people, with this war is running out," she added.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said after his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where they are".

